Ingested Drops New Music Video "A Path Once Lost"

British death metal trio Ingested today drops their new video for "A Path Once Lost." The haunting track appears on the band‘s critically lauded "The Tide Of Death And Fractured Dreams" full-length, released in April on Metal Blade Records. You can check out the clip below.

Comments guitarist Sean Hynes, "This track delves into some deeply personal and uncomfortable topics, pushing the band beyond our usual boundaries both musically and emotionally. We ventured into territory we never expected to explore. Be sure to watch the video for 'A Path Once Lost,' where Ingested reveals a more vulnerable side than ever before."