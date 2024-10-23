Warfield Signs With Napalm Records; Releases New Music Video "Tie The Rope"

German Teutonic thrash metal trio Warfield are ready to start a new chapter and walk right into battle with Napalm Records in alliance. With their decade-long dedication to their idols, Tom Angelripper, Jeff Hanneman and Dave Lombardo, the three know how to play tight with brutal shredding riffs and rapid speed beats. Today, Warfield is pleased to announce that they’ve signed a worldwide contract with the premier rock and metal label! In celebration of putting pen to paper, the band has shared a new music video for the song, "Tie The Rope," which you can check out below.

In early 2012, the band introduced their own thrash tornado to the scene. The speed and anger from German genre-heroes like Sodom and Kreator mesmerized the band from day one – and now it's time to pay tribute. In 2016 and 2017, Warfield played many shows alongside both recognized and rising bands at Taunus Metal Meeting, such as Iron Kobra, Warrant and Evil Invaders, as well as Metallergrillen with Tankard and Bay Area thrash legends Exodus. In 2018, the trio released their debut album, "Wrecking Command," with ten skull-crushing songs.

Warfield states about signing with Napalm Records:

"This is happening! We are more than proud to announce that Warfield has officially signed with Napalm Records. After over a decade of pouring our souls into this band, this is very special to us. We also want to take this opportunity to genuinely thank all the people who supported us along the way. We can't wait to let you all know what we have in store for you. Are you ready for this?"

Senior A&R Sebastian Münch says about Warfield:

"Warfield creates the same feelings you get when you listen to Kreator, Sodom or Destruction for the very first time! Warfield is lethal, authentic and surprisingly fresh! We are incredibly proud to join forces with Warfield from the metal stronghold Kaiserslautern!"