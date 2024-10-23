Rivers Of Nihil Announces 2025 European Tour Dates With Cynic
Band Photo: Cynic (?)
Reading, Pennsylvania-based progressive death metallers Rivers Of Nihil will embark on a full European tour in February. Support comes from Prog legends Cynic as well as Beyond Creation and labelmates Dååth!
Comments Rivers Of Nihil: "We can‘t wait to return to Europe on The Aggressive Progressive Tour this February. We are honored to have Cynic, Beyond Creation, and Dååth along with us for the ride. This lineup truly embodies both the ’aggressive‘ and ’progressive‘ nature of what this tour is all about.
"We can‘t wait to see all of you, and who knows? Maybe even bring some new music along for the trip."
The tour dates are as follows:
28.02.25 Germany Köln Essigfabrik
01.03.25 Belgium Antwerp Zappa
02.03.25 France Paris La Machine
04.03.25 UK Glasgow Slay
05.03.25 Ireland Dublin Academy
06.03.25 UK Bristol The Fleece
07.03.25 UK Southampton Engine Rooms
08.03.25 UK Manchester Club Academy
09.03.25 UK London Electric Ballroom
10.03.25 UK Birmingham XOYO
12.03.25 Netherlands Haarlem Patronaat
13.03.25 Germany Hamburg Gruenspan
14.03.25 Sweden Stockholm Fryshuset Klubben
16.03.25 Finland Helsinki Tavastia
18.03.25 Norway Oslo John Dee
19.03.25 Denmark Copenhagen Pumpehuset
21.03.25 Poland Warsaw Proxima
22.03.25 Germany Berlin Columbia Theater
23.03.25 Germany Nürnberg Z-Bau
24.03.25 Austria Wien Flex
25.03.25 Hungary Budapest Dürer Kert
26.03.25 Germany München Backstage
27.03.25 Italy Milan Slaughter Club
28.03.25 Switzerland Aarau Kiff
29.03.25 Germany Karlsruhe Substage
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