Rivers Of Nihil Announces 2025 European Tour Dates With Cynic

Band Photo: Cynic (?)

Reading, Pennsylvania-based progressive death metallers Rivers Of Nihil will embark on a full European tour in February. Support comes from Prog legends Cynic as well as Beyond Creation and labelmates Dååth!

Comments Rivers Of Nihil: "We can‘t wait to return to Europe on The Aggressive Progressive Tour this February. We are honored to have Cynic, Beyond Creation, and Dååth along with us for the ride. This lineup truly embodies both the ’aggressive‘ and ’progressive‘ nature of what this tour is all about.

"We can‘t wait to see all of you, and who knows? Maybe even bring some new music along for the trip."

The tour dates are as follows:

28.02.25 Germany Köln Essigfabrik

01.03.25 Belgium Antwerp Zappa

02.03.25 France Paris La Machine

04.03.25 UK Glasgow Slay

05.03.25 Ireland Dublin Academy

06.03.25 UK Bristol The Fleece

07.03.25 UK Southampton Engine Rooms

08.03.25 UK Manchester Club Academy

09.03.25 UK London Electric Ballroom

10.03.25 UK Birmingham XOYO

12.03.25 Netherlands Haarlem Patronaat

13.03.25 Germany Hamburg Gruenspan

14.03.25 Sweden Stockholm Fryshuset Klubben

16.03.25 Finland Helsinki Tavastia

18.03.25 Norway Oslo John Dee

19.03.25 Denmark Copenhagen Pumpehuset

21.03.25 Poland Warsaw Proxima

22.03.25 Germany Berlin Columbia Theater

23.03.25 Germany Nürnberg Z-Bau

24.03.25 Austria Wien Flex

25.03.25 Hungary Budapest Dürer Kert

26.03.25 Germany München Backstage

27.03.25 Italy Milan Slaughter Club

28.03.25 Switzerland Aarau Kiff

29.03.25 Germany Karlsruhe Substage