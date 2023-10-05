Krisiun Debuts New Music Video "Necronomical"
Brazilian death metal veterans Krisiun has released a new music video for the song, "Necronomical." You can check it out below. The song comes the band's latest album, "Mortem Solis," which was released last year through Century Media Records.
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