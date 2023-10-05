70000 Tons of Metal - The World's Biggest Heavy Metal Cruise

"some music was meant to stay underground..."

Suffocation Shares New Visualizer Video "Perpetual Deception"

posted Oct 5, 2023 at 11:30 PM by Diamond Oz.  (0 Comments)

New York death metal legends Suffocation will unleash their ninth full-length album Hymns "From The Apocrypha" on November 3rd via Nuclear Blast. The follow-up to "...of the Dark Light" (2017) and the first release featuring the new vocalist Ricky Myers, pushes the band to the very edges of extremity and is arguably the group's strongest-sounding, most sonically punishing album yet. Suffocation has achieved death metal perfection.

Check out the second single from the album, titled, "Perpetual Deception." The track revisits the Son of Man (Jesus) and his continuous deceit, a nod to the classic Suffocation track, "Jesus Wept."

What's Next?

0 Comments on "Suffocation Shares 'Perpetual Deception' Single"

To minimize comment spam/abuse, you cannot post comments on articles over a month old.