Suffocation Shares New Visualizer Video "Perpetual Deception"

New York death metal legends Suffocation will unleash their ninth full-length album Hymns "From The Apocrypha" on November 3rd via Nuclear Blast. The follow-up to "...of the Dark Light" (2017) and the first release featuring the new vocalist Ricky Myers, pushes the band to the very edges of extremity and is arguably the group's strongest-sounding, most sonically punishing album yet. Suffocation has achieved death metal perfection.

Check out the second single from the album, titled, "Perpetual Deception." The track revisits the Son of Man (Jesus) and his continuous deceit, a nod to the classic Suffocation track, "Jesus Wept."