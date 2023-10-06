Intervals Premiere New Single “mnemonic” - Kick Off Tour w/ TesseracT, Unprocessed, Alluvial, The Callous Daoboys

Progressive instrumental metal group Intervals has dropped a new track titled "mnemonic" in anticipation of their upcoming album. The single is now available for streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you below.



Aaron Marshall, the creative force behind the band, provided the following comment:

“I’m super excited to drop this new tune heading into our tour with TesseracT. ‘Circadian‘ came out in November of 2020, and we didn’t get to perform any of the material for a whole year after its release, given the circumstances, so having new music dialed in, and being able to perform it right away is super exciting for the team right now. This one is just a taste… I can’t wait to show everyone the rest of the new record!”

The song coincides with the start of the band's tour, where they will be the direct support for TesseracT. The tour lineup also includes Unprocessed, Alluvial, and The Callous Daoboys:

10/06 Charleston, SC – Music Farm

10/07 Norfolk, VA – Norva

10/08 Baltimore, MD – Rams Head Live!

10/10 Chicago, IL – House of Blues

10/11 Pittsburgh, PA – Roxian Theatre

10/13 New York, NY – Irving Plaza

10/14 Boston, MA – Paradise

10/15 Philadelphia, PA – TLA

10/17 Montreal, QC – Corona Theatre

10/19 Toronto, ON – Danforth Music Hall

10/20 Grand Rapids, MI – Elevation

10/21 St. Louis, MO – Red Flag

10/23 Denver, CO – Summit Music Hall

10/24 Salt Lake City, UT – The Depot

10/26 Seattle, WA – The Showbox

10/27 Vancouver, BC – Commodore

10/28 Spokane, WA – Knitting Factory

10/29 Portland, OR – Hawthorne Theatre

10/31 San Francisco, CA – Regency Ballroom

11/01 Los Angeles, CA – The Regent Theatre

11/03 San Diego, CA – Observatory North Park

11/04 Phoenix, AZ – Nile Theater

11/05 Albuquerque, NM – Revel

11/07 Dallas, TX – The Granada Theater

11/08 Austin, TX – Emo’s

11/09 Houston, TX – Warehouse Live

11/11 Tampa, FL – The Orpheum

11/12 Atlanta, GA – Buckhead Theatre

11/13 Nashville, TN – Brooklyn Bowl