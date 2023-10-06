Intervals Premiere New Single “mnemonic” - Kick Off Tour w/ TesseracT, Unprocessed, Alluvial, The Callous Daoboys
Progressive instrumental metal group Intervals has dropped a new track titled "mnemonic" in anticipation of their upcoming album. The single is now available for streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you below.
Aaron Marshall, the creative force behind the band, provided the following comment:
“I’m super excited to drop this new tune heading into our tour with TesseracT. ‘Circadian‘ came out in November of 2020, and we didn’t get to perform any of the material for a whole year after its release, given the circumstances, so having new music dialed in, and being able to perform it right away is super exciting for the team right now. This one is just a taste… I can’t wait to show everyone the rest of the new record!”
The song coincides with the start of the band's tour, where they will be the direct support for TesseracT. The tour lineup also includes Unprocessed, Alluvial, and The Callous Daoboys:
10/06 Charleston, SC – Music Farm
10/07 Norfolk, VA – Norva
10/08 Baltimore, MD – Rams Head Live!
10/10 Chicago, IL – House of Blues
10/11 Pittsburgh, PA – Roxian Theatre
10/13 New York, NY – Irving Plaza
10/14 Boston, MA – Paradise
10/15 Philadelphia, PA – TLA
10/17 Montreal, QC – Corona Theatre
10/19 Toronto, ON – Danforth Music Hall
10/20 Grand Rapids, MI – Elevation
10/21 St. Louis, MO – Red Flag
10/23 Denver, CO – Summit Music Hall
10/24 Salt Lake City, UT – The Depot
10/26 Seattle, WA – The Showbox
10/27 Vancouver, BC – Commodore
10/28 Spokane, WA – Knitting Factory
10/29 Portland, OR – Hawthorne Theatre
10/31 San Francisco, CA – Regency Ballroom
11/01 Los Angeles, CA – The Regent Theatre
11/03 San Diego, CA – Observatory North Park
11/04 Phoenix, AZ – Nile Theater
11/05 Albuquerque, NM – Revel
11/07 Dallas, TX – The Granada Theater
11/08 Austin, TX – Emo’s
11/09 Houston, TX – Warehouse Live
11/11 Tampa, FL – The Orpheum
11/12 Atlanta, GA – Buckhead Theatre
11/13 Nashville, TN – Brooklyn Bowl
What's Next?
- Previous Article:
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