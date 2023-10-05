Blackbriar Posts New Music Video "Spirit Of Forgetfulness" Online

Last Friday, Blackbriar released their brand new studio album "A Dark Euphony." The album delivers comprehensive storytelling, just as you would expect from the grandiose raconteurs. Besides Gothic beauty and metallic darkness there is infinitely more to explore on this exceptional album.

Vocalist Zora Cock comments:

"Some say that there is beauty in darkness... Terrifying visitors, worlds far gone, Gothic romances, bone-chilling legends, sin-eaters, burning hearts frozen in time, songs with a misleading voice, and a truthful whisper. This and so much more for you to discover on ‘A Dark Euphony’. We've had the pleasure of working with producer and musical genius Joost van den Broek, and we gave it our all to write this record and feel that this is our most complete, personal, and mature album to date."