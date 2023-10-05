Sodom Releases New Music Video "1982 (Remix)"

Band Photo: Sodom (?)

German Thrash Metal legends Sodom has released their new single and video for the song "1982 (Remix)." The song is taken from the upcoming EP "1982" and is also available on all digital platforms.

Frontman Tom Angelripper states: "These days, we‘d probably compose those songs differently and arrange them in a more contemporary style. But we see this EP as a little journey back in time to recapture the atmosphere of the early eighties. For us, it‘s about remembering those wild years. Back then, people hated bands like Motörhead or Venom. But we didn‘t give a shit about their opinion, we wanted to shock and outrage."