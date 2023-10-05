Ministry Announces 2024 North American Tour Dates With Gary Numan

Band Photo: Ministry (?)

Ahead of Ministry’s brand-new studio album, "HOPIUMFORTHEMASSES," dropping March 1, 2024, the band will head out on a Spring 2024 North American tour, once again teaming up with touring comrades Gary Numan and Front Line Assembly.

The 29-date tour kicks off February 27 in San Francisco and runs through April 5 in Tucson, hitting major markets in the U.S. and Canada (see the full list of dates below). Tickets go on sale this Friday, October 6 at 10 AM local time. Find more info at www.ministryband.com/tour.

Says Ministry mastermind and creator Al Jourgensen: "So looking forward to doing another tour with Gary and the gang. We had such a blast the last time. The shows were amazing. Each band complements the other perfectly. Plus, both of our new releases are Kick Ass! Get your tickets and come join us."

Joined by Ministry’s current frontline of musicians – John Bechdel (keyboards), Monte Pittman and Cesar Soto (guitars), Roy Mayorga (drums) and Paul D’Amour (bass) – the 9-track "HOPIUMFORTHEMASSES" also has a slew of special guest contributors including Gogol Bordello’s Eugene Hutz, long-time collaborator and Lard companion Jello Biafra and Corrosion of Conformity frontman Pepper Keenan.

The tour dates are as follows:

February 27 San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield

February 29 Eugene, OR @ McDonald Theatre

March 1 Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater

March 2 Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo

March 3 Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom

March 5 Calgary, AB @ Palace Theatre

March 6 Edmonton, AB @ Midway Music Hall

March 8 Winnipeg, MB @ Burton Cummings Theatre

March 9 Minneapolis, MN @ The Fillmore

March 10 Madison, WI @ The Sylvee

March 12 Columbus, OH @ Kemba Live

March 13 Detroit, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theater

March 14 Chicago, IL @ Aragon Ballroom

March 16 Toronto, ON @ History

March 17 Montreal, QC @ MTelus

March 18 Boston, MA @ Roadrunner

March 19 New York, NY @ Terminal 5

March 20 Bethlehem, PA @ Wind Creek Casino

March 22 Cherokee, NC @ Harrah’s Cherokee

March 23 Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock Live

March 24 Tampa, FL @ Jannus Landing

March 26 Birmingham, AL @ Avondale

March 27 Biloxi, MS @ Hard Rock Casino Biloxi***

March 29 Houston, TX @ House of Blues

March 30 Dallas, TX @ The Factory

March 31 Tulsa, OK @ Tulsa Theater

April 2 Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom

April 4 Las Vegas, NV @ The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas

April 5 Tucson, AZ @ Rialto Theatre

***Front Line Assembly is not appearing