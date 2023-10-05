Ministry Announces 2024 North American Tour Dates With Gary Numan
Band Photo: Ministry (?)
Ahead of Ministry’s brand-new studio album, "HOPIUMFORTHEMASSES," dropping March 1, 2024, the band will head out on a Spring 2024 North American tour, once again teaming up with touring comrades Gary Numan and Front Line Assembly.
The 29-date tour kicks off February 27 in San Francisco and runs through April 5 in Tucson, hitting major markets in the U.S. and Canada (see the full list of dates below). Tickets go on sale this Friday, October 6 at 10 AM local time. Find more info at www.ministryband.com/tour.
Says Ministry mastermind and creator Al Jourgensen: "So looking forward to doing another tour with Gary and the gang. We had such a blast the last time. The shows were amazing. Each band complements the other perfectly. Plus, both of our new releases are Kick Ass! Get your tickets and come join us."
Joined by Ministry’s current frontline of musicians – John Bechdel (keyboards), Monte Pittman and Cesar Soto (guitars), Roy Mayorga (drums) and Paul D’Amour (bass) – the 9-track "HOPIUMFORTHEMASSES" also has a slew of special guest contributors including Gogol Bordello’s Eugene Hutz, long-time collaborator and Lard companion Jello Biafra and Corrosion of Conformity frontman Pepper Keenan.
The tour dates are as follows:
February 27 San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield
February 29 Eugene, OR @ McDonald Theatre
March 1 Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater
March 2 Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo
March 3 Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom
March 5 Calgary, AB @ Palace Theatre
March 6 Edmonton, AB @ Midway Music Hall
March 8 Winnipeg, MB @ Burton Cummings Theatre
March 9 Minneapolis, MN @ The Fillmore
March 10 Madison, WI @ The Sylvee
March 12 Columbus, OH @ Kemba Live
March 13 Detroit, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theater
March 14 Chicago, IL @ Aragon Ballroom
March 16 Toronto, ON @ History
March 17 Montreal, QC @ MTelus
March 18 Boston, MA @ Roadrunner
March 19 New York, NY @ Terminal 5
March 20 Bethlehem, PA @ Wind Creek Casino
March 22 Cherokee, NC @ Harrah’s Cherokee
March 23 Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock Live
March 24 Tampa, FL @ Jannus Landing
March 26 Birmingham, AL @ Avondale
March 27 Biloxi, MS @ Hard Rock Casino Biloxi***
March 29 Houston, TX @ House of Blues
March 30 Dallas, TX @ The Factory
March 31 Tulsa, OK @ Tulsa Theater
April 2 Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom
April 4 Las Vegas, NV @ The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas
April 5 Tucson, AZ @ Rialto Theatre
***Front Line Assembly is not appearing
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1. Gibo writes:
Been an avid fan of Ministry for many years and would love to see them back here in England and looking forward to the new album hopefully better than the last one.