3Teeth Debuts New Lyric Video "Higher Than Death"
There’s just a month to go until 3Teeth releases its first full-length album in four years, "EndEx" on September 22 via Century Media Records. Continuing with the series of monthly singles ahead of the release, the modern industrial act today shares the rollicking track, "Higher Than Death." It’s paired with an animated lyric video that allows listeners to come even closer with the lyrical venom of band frontman and mastermind Alexis Mincolla. You can check it out below.
Says Mincolla of the track: "The only clear view is from atop the mountain of your dead selves."
