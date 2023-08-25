Oni To Release New Album "The Silver Line" In September; Posts "Aura" Visualizer Video Online

Following months of anticipation, acclaimed Canadian metalcore powerhouse Oni has revealed plans for the release of their third full-length album, "The Silver Line," which will debut September 22nd from Ironshore Records.

Led by frontman Jake Oni, the band lit a match earlier this year with the release of "Silence In A Room Of Lies" (Feat. Jared Dines) and a monumental tour with Megadeth and Bullet For My Valentine, which sparked a feverish frenzy among fans. Shortly after, they added fuel to the fire with the red hot single "Underneath My Skin" (Feat. Kellin Quinn), further teasing the impending release. Now, ONI fans the flames of an inferno of excitement with full details of the new album, and their next single "Aura," that features guests Josh Gilbert (ex-As I LAY Dying, Spiritbox) and Howard Jones (ex-Killswitch Engage, Light The Torch).

Commenting on "The Silver Line" Jake Oni states:

"This album is different completely from anything I’ve done before. It’s the new direction for ONI sonically with Josh Gilbert and me at the helm writing and Joe McQueen mixing and getting the best vocal takes from me. It’s banger after banger from heavy tracks like 'Cyanide' to melodic uplifting songs like 'Aura' this album will have something for everyone to enjoy!"

Oni adds about "Aura":

"Aura is a collaboration with friends. It’s always great to work with Howard and Josh. It feels like this song was made a lifetime ago so I’m stoked for everyone to hear it."

Tracklisting:

1. Silhouette

2. Spark feat. Sueco

3. Underneath My Skin feat. Kellin Quinn (Sleeping With Sirens)

4. Silence In A Room of Lies feat. Jared Dines

5. Cyanide

6. The Dread feat. Justin Hill (SikTh)

7. Aura feat. Howard Jones (Light The Torch) & Josh Gilbert (Spiritbox)

8. Armageddon feat. Michael Lessard (The Contortionist)

9. Burns My Soul