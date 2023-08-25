Raven, Girlschool & Alcatrazz Announce Co-Headlining UK Tour Dates With Special Guests Airforce

New Wave Of British Heavy Metal cult favourites Raven and Girlschool have announced that they will be teaming up, not only together, but with American heavy metal veterans Alcatrazz for a triple co-headlining tour of the United Kingdom in 2024. In addition to this, London NWOBHM stalwarts Airforce will be opening the show as special guests.

The tour dates are as follows:

February 14 - Glasgow - Ivory Blacks

February 15 - Newcastle - Trillians Newcastle

February 16 - Manchester -Manchester Academy

February 17 - London - The Dome