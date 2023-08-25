Secret Sphere Reveals New Album "Blackened Heartbeat" Details; Releases New Music Video "J.'s Serenade"

Italian Power Metal mainstays Secret Sphere will release their tenth studio album, "Blackened Heartbeat," on 10th November via Frontiers. A first single and video from it for the song "J.’s Serenade" is available from today and can be seen below.

Secret Sphere are considered one of the pioneers of the Italian power metal scene, still proudly flying the flag for the movement alongside contemporaries such as Labyrinth and Rhapsody Of Fire. Led by guitarist and producer Aldo Lonobile (Sweet Oblivion w/Geoff Tate, Archon Angel w/Zak Stevens, and more) since 1999, the band have consistently delivered the goods while ever-honing their unique sound. They have also remained active on the live front, with numerous tours, headlining shows and festival appearances to their name.

“With ‘Blackened Heartbeat’ we truly pushed the pedal to the metal, retaining our roots while emphasising the dark side of our music,” states Lonobile.

"This album is a concept work that explores the dark corners of the mind via the professional skills of a depressive psychologist that cross over into the supernatural, as he works compulsively to plunder the unconscious of his patients and feel the 'blackened heartbeat’ pulsating through his veins," explains singer Roberto Messina.

Proudly showing off the heaviest side of the band, "Blackened Heartbeat" is a true power metal storm. Undoubtedly the fastest album of the band’s career, it is a riot of intricate drum patterns, technical and heavy guitar works, majestic orchestrations and the unique vocal tone of Messina, who conjures original and catchy melodies. It is the group’s second comeback album with their original singer, after he rejoined in 2021 for the release of the album "Lifeblood."

Tracklisting:

1. The Crossing Toll

2. J.'s Serenade

3. Aura

4. Bloody Wednesday

5. Captive

6. Dr. Julius B

7. Confession

8. One Day I Will

9. Anna

10. Psycho Kid

11. Blackened Heartbeat