Holding Absence Posts New Music Video "Her Wings" Online
Today, Holding Absence unveils their brand new album "The Noble Art Of Self Destruction" via SharpTone Records.
Vocalist Lucas Woodland comments: "Today, we are absolutely ecstatic to unveil our new album - the third in a trilogy - “The Noble Art Of Self Destruction”. We set out to write an all killer, no filler album, that was equal parts conceptual as it was personal, and we’re so proud of the results. We hope these songs get stuck in your head just as much as the lyrics can connect with you!"
In conjunction with the release, the band have also revealed the video for "Her Wings," a twisted yet poetic love song that stories the allure of death in our darkest hour.
In relation to "Her Wings," Lucas elaborates: "We’re so excited to show you today, our brand new single 'Her Wings'. This song is close to all of our hearts - a far more Emo song than we’ve ever written before - “Her Wings” is a love-letter to death. Holding Absence, at our darkest."
