Kallias Debuts "Irrational Fear" Music Video Featuring Jeff Loomis
Progressive death metal upstarts Kallias has shared their brand new single and video, "Irrational Fear," which features guitarist Jeff Loomis (Arch Enemy, Nevermore).
Kallias will be digitally releasing its brand new album, "First Ascent," today (August 25, 2023,) via AISA Distribution. In celebration of the new release, Kallias will be also be kicking off a run of West Coast tour dates in support of Cyborg Octopus. The full itinerary can be found below.
Kallias guitarist and vocalist Nicole Papastavrou comments, "'Irrational Fear’ showcases the iconic Jeff Loomis, who has been a big influence to us since the beginning. The song kicks off our new album, First Ascent, which releases August 25. Our approach with 'Irrational Fear' was to incorporate a more melodic feel, compiled over heavier layers and more traditional song structure. We hope you all enjoy this opener to the new record!"
The tour dates are as follows:
August 25 - Fullerton, CA - Programme
August 26 - San Diego, CA - Til Two Club
August 27 - Cupertino, CA - XBar
August 29 - Las Vegas, NV - The Griffin
August 30 - Fresno, CA - Destructive Warehouse
