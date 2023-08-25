Ural Unveils New Visualizer Video "Nightmare"
Italian thrash metal band Ural has uploaded a new visualizer video for the song, "Nightmare." You can check it out below. "Nightmare" serves as the second single from the band's upcoming album, "Psychoverse," which will be released through Xtreem Music on Ocrober 10th.
