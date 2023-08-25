Beast In Black Uploads New Music Video "To The Last Drop Of Blood"

The festival season is almost done and international powerhouse Beast In Black are already gearing up for their next round of live dates, which will take them across the USA and Canada for 31 shows.

Today they present their fans with a captivating music video of the track "To The Last Drop Of Blood," taken from their latest album "Dark Connection."

Witness the raw talent and unparalleled chemistry of each band member as they come together to create an unforgettable concert experience. From dynamic solos to breathtaking vocal performances, this live video showcases Beast In Black at the peak of their musical prowess.

The video was shot during their European tour between November 30 and December 5, 2022, directed by Damien Dausch from Psyrus Studio.

The band comments: "As we hit bigger and bigger stages in front of tens of thousands of fans, the power of the Beast continues to break loose! We also want to show this madness to those people who have never had the chance to see us live. For that, we chose a powerful song from our latest album, Dark Connection, and we asked Damien Dausch to film it on some shows of the tour. Now, we can proudly present you the music video for 'To The Last Drop Of Blood!'

"We hope it brings the big arena feeling into your home."