Night Demon Releases New Music Video "The Wraith"
Today, Ventura, California‘s heavy metal institution Night Demon release their electrifying single and accompanying video, "The Wrath." The song is a captivating offering from their highly acclaimed album "Outsider," which was highly acclaimed by international press and was released in March this year! You can check it out below.
What's Next?
