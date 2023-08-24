Polaris Debuts New Music Video "Overflow"

Ahead of the release of their impending new album "Fatalism," due out on September 1 via Resist Records in Australia and SharpTone Records for the rest of the world, Sydney melodic metalcore outfit Polaris have today unveiled a captivating new single, "Overflow."

Boasting translucent melodics, smoldering guitars, and emphatic vocals, "Overflow" is an immersive and layered outing that detonates heavier moments alongside more serene terrain, expanding the band's creative palette with alternative rock contours and deeply raw thematics.

"This is one of the much more personal and vulnerable tracks on the record lyrically, whereas the other two singles took a wider, more outward perspective," shares drummer and lyricist Daniel Furnari. "I feel like the meaning of the song is fairly self explanatory, and I think a lot of people will naturally interpret it through the lens of their own experiences, but essentially for me it’s about the struggle of fighting off a panic attack and the impact of that struggle on others."

As with "Fatalism's" previous singles, "Inhumane" and "Nightmare," "Overflow" emerged during the band's 2022 writing session in the Blue Mountains, with the alt rock leanings beating at the core of the latest track organically emerging from some of Polaris' own personal listening repertoire.

"'Overflow' was another track that came about from one of our writing retreats, so I guess that system was really paying off at this point!" Furnari shares. "We were pretty deep into the process at this point, I think this was actually the final track to make it onto the record. Jake had been pumping out simple chord sequences in an effort to break away from the busier, riffier stuff we’d been writing, and Ryan came in with this super catchy sliding lead over the top, which became the basis for the chorus and the central motif of the song. Stylistically, where Inhumane explored a sort of nu-metal direction and Nightmare was a straight up metalcore track in the truest sense, I’d say 'Overflow' is much more of an alt-rock track."

Touching on the evolution of "Overflow," Furnari reveals: "I think my favourite part of this song is the direction the second verse takes, particularly when it picks up the energy for a moment. Rick wrote this verse development that really leaned into the sound of bands like Basement and Balance & Composure, which we both love, so it’s always satisfying when we find a way to somehow incorporate that alongside the heavier stuff that we more regularly do. Finding a way to get a big heavy section into this song without it feeling out of place was also a challenge and I love that we managed to shape this combination of sliding powerchord accents, crazy programming and bass and drum moments into a type of breakdown we hadn’t accomplished before."