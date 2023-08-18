Obscura To Release New Live Album "A Celebration - Live In North America"; Live Video "The Anticosmic Overload" Streaming

Step into the realm of mind-bending melodies and technical prowess as Obscura presents their highly anticipated live album, "A Celebration I - Live in North America," which will be released on October 27th via Nuclear Blast Records. Witness the sheer brilliance of this German metal band as they take the stage by storm, leaving audiences spellbound with their awe-inspiring performance.

"A Celebration I - Live in North America" takes you on a mesmerizing journey through their iconic discography, featuring fan-favorites from albums like "Cosmogenesis," "Omnivium," "Akroasis," "Diluvium" and the chart-breaking "A Valediction." Experience the sheer energy and raw intensity of their stage presence, captured flawlessly in this one-of-a-kind live recording.

Not only does this live album showcase Obscura's unparalleled musical mastery, but it also offers a glimpse into their latest studio release, "A Valediction." Immerse yourself in the sonic landscapes of their most recent opus, as they explore new depths and push the boundaries of metal.

Mixed & Mastered by award-winning producer and engineer Fredrik Nordström, in Gothenburg, Sweden, where mastermind Steffen Kummerer collaborated with him for one week on the live material.

The recordings were all made in the USA, Canada and Mexico between 2022 and 2023 as part of the "A Valediction World Tour."

Today, we get a taste with a stunning live video for the track "The Anticosmic Overload" from the album "Cosmogenesis," filmed by Vincent Grundke, who has been accompanying the band as a videographer and photographer since 2021.

Steffen Kummerer comments: "'A Celebration I - Live in North America' covers a selection of concerts we performed in the United States of America, Canada and Mexico between 2022 and 2023 as part of the 'A Valediction World Tour.' Within 20 years, we are looking towards the first live album of Obscura, spiked with songs of our last five releases. It was a pleasure working through every recorded show to pick the best song, the loudest possible audience and a stellar performance by a band that's on fire. As a first impression, we choose 'The Anticosmic Overload' performed in the United States of America, since this was the first song ever we performed in North America back in 2009."

Tracklisting:

1. Forsaken

2. Emergent Evolution

3. Ode To The Sun

4. The Anticosmic Overload

5. Septuagint

6. A Valediction

7. Ocean Gateways

8. Akroasis

9. Orbital Elements II

10. Incarnated