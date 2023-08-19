Spirit Adrift Premiere New Single & Music Video “Hanged Man's Revenge”



Nate Garrett's doom metal project Spirit Adrift havae unveiled their fifth studio album titled "Ghost At The Gallows" through Century Media. To celebrate the album's release, they have also premiered a new single and music video "Hanged Man's Revenge," directed by Wombat Fire (known for work with Bad Wolves and Asking Alexandria) and streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below.

Reflecting on the video and album, Garrett shared:

“The lyrics are a call to arms, urging the listener to rise up and grab life by the horns in a post-pandemic world of reinvigorated possibilities.”