Spirit Adrift Premiere New Single & Music Video “Hanged Man's Revenge”
Nate Garrett's doom metal project Spirit Adrift havae unveiled their fifth studio album titled "Ghost At The Gallows" through Century Media. To celebrate the album's release, they have also premiered a new single and music video "Hanged Man's Revenge," directed by Wombat Fire (known for work with Bad Wolves and Asking Alexandria) and streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below.
Reflecting on the video and album, Garrett shared:
“The lyrics are a call to arms, urging the listener to rise up and grab life by the horns in a post-pandemic world of reinvigorated possibilities.”
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
0 Comments on "Spirit Adrift Premiere New Single & Music Video"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.