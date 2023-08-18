Babymetal Unveils New Music Video "Metali"

With Rage Against the Machine guitarist Tom Morello as a special guest, this is officially the first song by the newly reborn Babymetal, now consisting of SU-METAL, MOAMETAL, and MOMOMETAL. This up-tempo track was created with the vision of the band's audience forming a circle in a metal village-based summer festival. Babymetal are ready to make this summer even hotter with their new song.

On the new single and collaboration, Tom Morello comments:

"I am a big fan of Babymetal, a band that is both power rocking and constantly surprising with dizzying musical twists and turns. I’ve been trying to work with them for some time and when they sent me the demo of 'METALI!!' I knew I could rock that shit like crazy!"