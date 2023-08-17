Marduk Unveils New Music Video "Shovel Beats Sceptre"
Swedish black metal veterans Marduk has debuted a new music video for the song, "Shovel Beats Sceptre." You can check it out below. The song comes from the band's forthcoming new album, "Memento Mori," which is scheduled to be released through Century Media Records on September 1st. This will be Marduk's first studio album in five years, following on from 2018's "Viktoria."
