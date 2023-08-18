Column
Unearthing the Metal Underground: Stoner doom trio Fulanno
Argentina’s Fulanno has been slugging away, at a dreary, doom pace, for years. Since its formation in 2010, the stoner doom outfit has released an EP, a couple of full-lengths, and a split with the new-is sludge outfit The Crooked Whispers last year. The Coronda, Santa Fe-based unit is set to release its third full-length on September 15 through Helter Skelter Productions/Regain Records. “Ruido Infernal” is tried-and-true stoner doom that balances that fine line between cocky swagger and that uncertain perception of what lies ahead in life.
Indeed, “Ruido Infernal” is a strong expression that reveals frailty and resolve all at once. “Ruido Infernal,” which translates to “Infernal Noise” in English, finds the trio striking dramatic artistic targets with sincerity and immediate clarity. The stoner doom diehards touch upon a vast array of tempos and atmospheres across its seven songs which span 48 minutes. Fanatics of stoner rock and doom would be wise to spend time with Fulanno, especially with the captivating, upcoming album “Ruido Infernal.”
Jay H. Gorania is a long time metal journalist and sings for Trench Warfare. He also writes for Blabbermouth and Hellbound.ca and has in the past edited for Pit and written for Metal Maniacs, Unrestrained!, Hails and Horns, AMP and Outburn as well as other media outlets.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Marduk Unveils "Shovel Beats Sceptre" Video
- Next Article:
Within Temptation Announces New Album "Bleed Out"
0 Comments on "Unearthing the Metal Underground: Fulanno"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.