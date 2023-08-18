Column

Unearthing the Metal Underground: Stoner doom trio Fulanno

Argentina’s Fulanno has been slugging away, at a dreary, doom pace, for years. Since its formation in 2010, the stoner doom outfit has released an EP, a couple of full-lengths, and a split with the new-is sludge outfit The Crooked Whispers last year. The Coronda, Santa Fe-based unit is set to release its third full-length on September 15 through Helter Skelter Productions/Regain Records. “Ruido Infernal” is tried-and-true stoner doom that balances that fine line between cocky swagger and that uncertain perception of what lies ahead in life.

Indeed, “Ruido Infernal” is a strong expression that reveals frailty and resolve all at once. “Ruido Infernal,” which translates to “Infernal Noise” in English, finds the trio striking dramatic artistic targets with sincerity and immediate clarity. The stoner doom diehards touch upon a vast array of tempos and atmospheres across its seven songs which span 48 minutes. Fanatics of stoner rock and doom would be wise to spend time with Fulanno, especially with the captivating, upcoming album “Ruido Infernal.”