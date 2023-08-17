Ministry To Release New Album "Hopiumforthemasses" In March 2024; Releases "Goddam White Trash" Music Video Featuring Pepper Keenan

Band Photo: Ministry (?)

As the world continues hanging on by a thread through pandemics, wildfires, climate change, social-political chaos and social media-fueled conspiracy theories, at least there’s Ministry to get us through. Industrial provocateur Al Jourgensen is ready to unleash his latest missives with Ministry’s groundbreaking 16th album, "HOPIUMFORTHEMASSES," slated for release March 1, 2024 via Nuclear Blast Records.

Today, the six-time Grammy Award-nominated multi platinum act gives the first taste of the new material with the official release of "Goddamn White Trash," featuring Pepper Keenan, a song that made its debut on Ministry’s headline tour earlier this year. You can check it out below.

Over the course of 9 tracks, Jourgensen is righteously cantankerous as ever about a fucked up world ripe for a boot up its ass. Like always, he's merely looking around at the same dumpster fire we all are, but he's got a microphone and uses it well to rage on about the state of the world.

"Just like you or anybody else, I’m simply a passenger in this lifetime," says Jourgensen. "I’m watching social changes, political changes, and economic changes, and I comment on them because I do have a First Amendment right. A lot of people say artists and athletes should shut up and play ball. No, I’m on this trip too. If I see something, I say something. That reflects on where each album goes. Instead of staying sedentary and singing about broken relationships, inner turmoil, or whatever is hurting this week, I comment on what’s going on from the perspective of a fellow passenger."

Joined by Ministry’s current frontline of musicians – John Bechdel (keyboards), Monte Pittman and Cesar Soto (guitars), Roy Mayorga (drums) and Paul D’Amour (bass) – "HOPIUMFORTHEMASSES" also has a slew of special guest contributors including Gogol Bordello’s Eugene Hutz, long-time collaborator and Lard companion Jello Biafra and Corrosion of Conformity frontman Pepper Keenan.

"HOPIUMFORTHEMASSES" will be available in three vinyl variants, a CD jewelcase and digital/streaming platforms. The vinyl variants include: green with yellow splatter (in stores everywhere); blue with pink splatter (Nuclear Blast exclusive); red with white splatter (band/tour exclusive). You can pre-order the album here.

Tracklisting:

1. B.D.E.

2. Goddamn White Trash***

3. Just Stop Oil

4. Aryan Embarrassment**

5. TV Song 1/6 Edition

6. New Religion

7. It’s Not Pretty

8. Cult of Suffering*

9. Ricky’s Hand

*Featuring Eugene Hütz (Gogol Bordello)

**Featuring Jello Biafra

***Featuring Pepper Keenan