"some music was meant to stay underground..."

70000 Tons of Metal - The World's Biggest Heavy Metal Cruise

Skálmöld Releases Performance Video For New Album "Ýdalir" Title Track

posted Aug 17, 2023 at 10:59 AM by Diamond Oz.  (0 Comments)

Photo of Skalmold

Band Photo: Skalmold (?)

Just in time for the release of their highly anticipated upcoming album, "Ýdalir," Viking metal icons Skálmöld unleash their infectious title track, "Ýdalir," together with a gripping official performance video. Through a collection of awe-inspiring songs, guided by the threads of fate spun by Urður, Verðandi, and Skuld, experience a captivating narrative that blurs the boundaries of reality and myth on the band’s upcoming full-length album, "Ýdalir," out this Friday, August 18, 2023 via Napalm Records.

What's Next?

Please share this article if you found it interesting.

0 Comments on "Skálmöld Releases 'Ýdalir' Title Track"

Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)

Before you comment, please note:

Get your own Avatar

Get an avatar, dude!

1. Sign up for an account here.
2. Register on Gravatar.com with the same email & upload an avatar.
3. Wait 24-48 hours for your avatar to appear on Metalunderground.com.

  • These comments are moderated.
  • Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
    • Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
    • This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
    • Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
  • HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.
Post Your Comment

 

 