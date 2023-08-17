Skálmöld Releases Performance Video For New Album "Ýdalir" Title Track

Band Photo: Skalmold (?)

Just in time for the release of their highly anticipated upcoming album, "Ýdalir," Viking metal icons Skálmöld unleash their infectious title track, "Ýdalir," together with a gripping official performance video. Through a collection of awe-inspiring songs, guided by the threads of fate spun by Urður, Verðandi, and Skuld, experience a captivating narrative that blurs the boundaries of reality and myth on the band’s upcoming full-length album, "Ýdalir," out this Friday, August 18, 2023 via Napalm Records.