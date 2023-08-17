Harm's Way Posts New Music Video "Devour" Online

Hardcore forerunners Harm‘s Way have released their frenetic new single "Devour" which examines the impact of toxic relationships. The band tells: "’Devour' is an expression of self-reflection following the realization that everything that was once there to give has been spent. Led down a path of deception and manipulation, one‘s sense of self has been lost along the way. ’Devour‘ is the process of waking up to your isolation, with actions and purpose that are somehow no longer your own. It‘s a crossroads that can lead you either the rest of the way down, or back to where whatever‘s lost may be found again."

For nearly two decades, Harm‘s Way has evolved from whispered underground favorites to favorite sons with an arsenal of songs that helped shape heavy music‘s trajectory – creating a roadmap for legions interested in “reinventing” themselves. Harm‘s Way has never stayed complacent and constantly morphed shape– absorbing and reapplying influences in new and creative ways to create some of the most well-executed songs in hardcore punk and metal.

And yet, considering the changeling that they and their previous efforts are, "Common Suffering" is easily the most musically diverse undertaking in their catalog. The album beams with incredibly memorable riffs, breakdowns, and impeccable songwriting. The title is a clear nod to the collective experiences of the past three years of chaos, misanthropy, paranoia, disorder, confusion and anxiety, with the band exploring themes ranging from personal struggles with mental health, relationships, political upheaval, corruption, and political power.