Atena Shares New Music Video "Hard Day"
Today, metalcore act Atena shares their new single and music video for "Hard Day," taken from their upcoming album "Subway Anthem," due for release 29th September via Indie Recordings. You can check it out below.
On the new single, the band state:
"It is truly disheartening to be caught in a perpetual struggle of making ends meet and lacking sufficient personal time to enjoy life instead of toiling away. We utterly despise every aspect of work, detest the routine of attending school, and resent the piercing sound of the alarm clock. Every single aspect of it is overwhelmingly negative."
"Hard Day" promises to captivate listeners with its raw energy and thought-provoking lyrics. The track delves into the struggles faced by the new generation, grappling with the constant battle of balancing work and personal time, despising the monotony of daily routines and yearning for a break from societal obligations.
