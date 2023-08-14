Augurium Premiere New Single & Lyric Video "Inquisition of the Possessed" From Upcoming New Album "Unearthly Will"
Regina,Saskatchewan, Canada-based death metal five piece Augurium premiere a new single and lyric video by the name of "Inquisition of the Possessed", taken from their impending new album "Unearthly Will", which will be out in stores August 25, 2023.
Check out "Inquisition of the Possessed" streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below.
Comments vocalist Yianni:
"This is by far the band's most intricate song. We're firing off on all cylinders for this song to express our attempt to dispel misconceptions about religion, and to promote inner discernment"
