Eternal Laceration Premiere New Single & Lyric Video "Shedding Skin"

Clearfield, PA-based symphonic deathcore trio Eternal Laceration premiere a new single and lyric video titled "Shedding Skin", streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below.





Line-up:

Vocals/Lead Guitar - Craig Krantz

Rhythm Guitar - Joshua Christiano

Bass - Christian Pifer