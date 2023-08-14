Headline News

Terrorizer To Return This Fall w/ Ex-Morbid Angel Vocalist/Bassist David Vincent & Ex-Vital Remains Vocalist Brian Werner

Band Photo: Vital Remains (?)

After announcing their breakup in January, the long-standing Los Angeles deathgrind band Terrorizer has experienced a revival. The latest iteration of the band will see drummer Pete Sandoval teaming up with his former bandmate from Morbid Angel, vocalist/bassist David Vincent and ex-Vital Remains vocalist Brian Werner. The reunited group is set to perform at the 'Maranhão Open Air' festival in São Luís, Brazil, on October 22nd.



Comments Werner:

“Been quiet about this for a little while, but now I got the thumbs up to announce that I will be singing for Terrorizer with Pete and David…… time to get back to work.

Super excited to also be jamming with my brother Richie Brown too…….get ready the world is about to fall”