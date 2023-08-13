The Archaic Epidemic Premiere New Music Video For "Mirage of Tyrants"

Fairfax, Virginia-based deathcore quartet The Archaic Epidemic premiere a new music video for their track "Mirage of Tyrants", streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below.

Line-up:

Ian Smith - Vocals

Andrew Meisenheimer - Guitar

Lukas Hubbard - Bass

Parker Yowell - Drums