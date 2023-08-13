Fornication Excrement Premiere New Single "Mutilating A Crushed Body Covered In Blood" From Upcoming New Album "Asphyxiating Ravenous Of The Infinite Omnivore"
Indonesian brutal death metal outfit Fornication Excrement premiere a new single titled "Mutilating A Crushed Body Covered In Blood", taken from their upcoming new album "Asphyxiating Ravenous Of The Infinite Omnivore", which will be out in stores October 15, 2023 via Pathologically Explicit Recordings.
Check out "Mutilating A Crushed Body Covered In Blood" streaming via YouTube for you now below.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
i Helvete Premiere New Single & Lyric Video
- Next Article:
The Archaic Epidemic Premiere New Music Video
0 Comments on "Fornication Excrement Premiere New Single"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.