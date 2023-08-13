Fornication Excrement Premiere New Single "Mutilating A Crushed Body Covered In Blood" From Upcoming New Album "Asphyxiating Ravenous Of The Infinite Omnivore"

Indonesian brutal death metal outfit Fornication Excrement premiere a new single titled "Mutilating A Crushed Body Covered In Blood", taken from their upcoming new album "Asphyxiating Ravenous Of The Infinite Omnivore", which will be out in stores October 15, 2023 via Pathologically Explicit Recordings.

Check out "Mutilating A Crushed Body Covered In Blood" streaming via YouTube for you now below.