Necrotted Posts New Music Video "Imperator" Online

German slamming death metallers Necrotted have released a video for their new single "Imperator." The track is taken from their crushing fifth album "Imperium," due for release on 22nd September via Reaper Entertainment. You can check out the video below.

Musically the five Swabians experiment one again, combining elements of death metal with black metal, garnished with parts of the core spectrum. Lyrically, "Imperator" is the highlight of the storyline that has weaved throughout the band's last two albums. The lyrics are written in English and German, which adds spice to the dismal mood and the topic of the song - the final moral and psychological decline of the protagonist.

New album "Imperium" marks another milestone in the band’s history. Another concept album, the LP develops the elaborate storyline of its predecessor with great detail. Necrotted continue to tread experimental musical paths; their proven recipe of melodic guitar riffs, thundering blast beats and oppressive slams is combined with immersing black metal elements. Written mostly in English, the lyrics also contain passages in the German native language, which are performed with banefully deep growls and strident screams.

The band add: "We're extremely happy to announce that in September 2023 - just in time for our 15th band anniversary - our fifth studio album will see the light of day. The new long-player will bear the name 'Imperium' and will be released via our label Reaper Entertainment. Already today, we'd like to present you the cover artwork and the tracklist of the upcoming album. The artwork for 'Imperium' was once again illustrated by 3D designer Robin Schneider and perfectly visualises the evolving, elaborate storyline that builds on the acclaimed predecessor Operation: Mental Castration. It fits brilliantly with the album's dystopian, socio-political themes and dark musical atmosphere."