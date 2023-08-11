Theocracy To Release New Album "Mosaic" In October; Shares New Music Video "Return To Dust"

Last week, US progressive power metal quintet Theocracy announced their signing to Atomic Fire Records, and the new partners aren't wasting any time in revealing details of the group's highly-anticipated forthcoming studio album right away. As brilliantly showcased by its stain-glass-window-like artwork by Steven Howard, the offering has been given the name "Mosaic." The ten new hymns were recorded, produced, and mixed by Theocracy's own Matt Smith at Theocracized Studios and Full Moon Studios in Athens, GA and rounded off by skillful mastering engineers Emily Lazar and Chris Allgood at The Lodge, NY. »Mosaic« will be supplied in various formats (see below!) to their loyal followers worldwide on October 13, 2023 via Atomic Fire Records, and can be pre-ordered now.

Seven years after the release of their previous album, 2016's "Ghost Ship," Theocracy are also excited to unveil their first new song today. Clocking in around 4:30 minutes, infectiously melodic track "Return To Dust" is a more than worthy musical ambassador of the band's return. A supporting performance music video which was produced by Industrialism Films can be viewed below.

Frontman Matt Smith explains: "'Return To Dust' is a prototypical mid-tempo anthem with a classic, massive Theocracy chorus. Not really progressive or anything, but infectious with a great riff and energy. The lyrics deal with the inevitability of death, and the choice of who or what we're living for in the short time we get on this earth. The whole album runs the stylistic gamut you've come to expect from Theocracy, from the progressive to the thrashy to the pensive to the majestic. So while 'Return To Dust' doesn't represent the entire experience of 'Mosaic,' consider it a nice appetizer for the full meal. Enjoy."

Tracklisting:

1. Flicker

2. Anonymous

3. Mosaic

4. Sinsidious (The Dogs Of War)

5. Return To Dust

6. The Sixth Great Extinction

7. Deified

8. The Greatest Hope

9. Liar, Fool, Or Messiah

10. Red Sea