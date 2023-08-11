Headline News

Beyond Extinction Guitarist Zach Scott Passes Away Aged 20

Essex based death metal band Beyond Extinction has announced the tragic passing of founding guitarist Zach Scott. He was only twenty years old. A statement from the band reads as follows:

"We are saddened more than we can express to announce the passing of our friend and founding member, Zach Scott aged just 20.

"Zach meant so much to us as people and as musicians and he will be deeply missed by his family, friends and those who knew him.

"Our hearts are with his family and loved ones, and we request that their privacy is respected during this very difficult time."