Headline News
Beyond Extinction Guitarist Zach Scott Passes Away Aged 20
Essex based death metal band Beyond Extinction has announced the tragic passing of founding guitarist Zach Scott. He was only twenty years old. A statement from the band reads as follows:
"We are saddened more than we can express to announce the passing of our friend and founding member, Zach Scott aged just 20.
"Zach meant so much to us as people and as musicians and he will be deeply missed by his family, friends and those who knew him.
"Our hearts are with his family and loved ones, and we request that their privacy is respected during this very difficult time."
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
0 Comments on "Beyond Extinction Guitarist Passes Away"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.