Rat King Premiere New Single “Destroyer Of Us All” From Upcoming New Album "Psychotic Reality"
Seattle, Washington-based death metal/deathgrind trio Rat King premiere a new single titled “Destroyer Of Us All”, taken from their upcoming new album "Psychotic Reality", due out September 29th, 2023.
Check out "Destroyer Of Us All" streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below.
Tell the band:
"Musically, this song represents every aspect of Rat King's songwriting. From death to grind to groove. We feel this song captures what we want to create musically. Lyrically, the song talks about the self being dissolved of ego by consuming and learning from psychedelics."
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
0 Comments on "Rat King Premiere New Single “Destroyer Of Us All”"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.