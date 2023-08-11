Rat King Premiere New Single “Destroyer Of Us All” From Upcoming New Album "Psychotic Reality"

Seattle, Washington-based death metal/deathgrind trio Rat King premiere a new single titled “Destroyer Of Us All”, taken from their upcoming new album "Psychotic Reality", due out September 29th, 2023.

Check out "Destroyer Of Us All" streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below.





Tell the band:

"Musically, this song represents every aspect of Rat King's songwriting. From death to grind to groove. We feel this song captures what we want to create musically. Lyrically, the song talks about the self being dissolved of ego by consuming and learning from psychedelics."