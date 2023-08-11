Dantalion Uploads New Lyric Video "Sound Of Bells And Open Scissors"

Today Spanish black metal commando Dantalion, in collaboration with No Clean Singing, premiere "Sound of Bells and Open Scissors," the second single from forthcoming album "Fatum" which will be released on September 8th 2023 via Non Serviam Records. You can check it out below.

"‘Sound of Bells and Open Scissors’ is possibly the fastest track on the record, and one of the most direct. Sharp melodies, with a devastating rhythmic base and torn voices, a whole cult hymn to death and funeral rites," comments the band from Vigo, Galicia.

Read the full article at No Clean Singing.