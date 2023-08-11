War Of Ages Premiere New Single “Armageddon”

War Of Ages premiere their new single titled "Armageddon", streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you below. The track is featured on the band's forthcoming 10th studio album, "Dominion," set to be released on September 15th via Facedown Records.

The track listing for the album is as follows:

01 – “Famine”

02 – “Dominus”

03 – “Victorum”

04 – “War”

05 – “Apocalypse”

06 – “Armageddon”

07 – “Death”

08 – “Laodicea”

09 – “Horror”

10 – “Misery”