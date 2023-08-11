War Of Ages Premiere New Single “Armageddon”
War Of Ages premiere their new single titled "Armageddon", streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you below. The track is featured on the band's forthcoming 10th studio album, "Dominion," set to be released on September 15th via Facedown Records.
The track listing for the album is as follows:
01 – “Famine”
02 – “Dominus”
03 – “Victorum”
04 – “War”
05 – “Apocalypse”
06 – “Armageddon”
07 – “Death”
08 – “Laodicea”
09 – “Horror”
10 – “Misery”
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Dead Icarus (Ex-Atreyu, Etc.) Premiere Single
- Next Article:
Rat King Premiere New Single “Destroyer Of Us All”
0 Comments on "War Of Ages Premiere New Single 'Armageddon'"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.