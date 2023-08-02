Sylvatica Reveals New Album "Cadaver Synod" Details; First Single "Titivillus" Due Next Week

Motivated by a desire to explore their own artistic style and venture into new territories, Sylvatica embarked on the creation of their third album, titled "Cadaver Synod." This album delves into the dark tales of the Middle Ages, incorporating elements such as the haunting sounds of church organs, theremin, and Gregorian chants. The result is a set of gloomy and atmospheric compositions, enriched by the addition of Hammond organs and synthesizers, evoking a nostalgic 70s vibe with occasional doom influences. The production on this album is intentionally rawer compared to their previous works, emphasizing the organic and atmospheric aspects while embracing a more playful approach. Despite these changes, the band’s distinctive classic sound remains present, revitalized with a fresh and exciting twist.

"Cadaver Synod" will be released on LP (black vinyl, limited to 300 copies) and digital formats via Mighty Music on October 20th, 2023. Pre-orders are available here. The first single from the album, "Titivillus", will be out on Friday next week.

Tracklisting:

1. Strife

2. Papa Poltergeist

3. Titivillus

4. Pope Innocent VIII

5. Song Of The Leper

6. Scapegoat

7. In The Eyes Of God

8. Song Of The Leper (acoustic)