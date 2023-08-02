Graveyard Announces New Album, "6"; Shares New Music Video "Twice"
Swedish hard rock band Graveyard have revealed details of their new album "6," that's set to be released on September 29th via Nuclear Blast Records. Alongside the announcement, the band have also released the video for first single "Twice," their first new music in five years. "6" is easily identifiable as the most striking, original album of Graveyard's story so far. A gently lysergic blend of desolate guitars, simmering Hammond and lithe, nimble bass and drums, the Swedes demonstrate a lightness of touch that they have only hinted at in the past.
The band comments: "Finally it’s here, ready to be harvested and enjoyed like the forbidden fruit in your backyard. We are very, very happy being able to share album number 6 with you all very soon. Peace out."
Tracklisting:
1. Godnatt
2. Twice
3. I Follow You
4. Breathe In Breathe Out
5. Sad Song
6. Just A Drop
7. Bright Lights
8. No Way Out
9. Rampant Fields
