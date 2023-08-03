Cassetta (Scars Of Tomorrow, Ex-Suicide Silence, Etc.) Premiere New Single & Music Video "Thin Blue Crime"

Band Photo: Suicide Silence (?)

Cassetta are back with another new music video for their second single, "Thin Blue Crime," directed by Brad Alexander. The band had recently made their introduction with the debut track, "Swallow The Sun."





Vocalist Connor Eaton shed light on the inspiration behind "Thin Blue Crime":

“Thin Blue Crime is a decry of state-sanctioned violence. For Manuel Ellis, Breonna Taylor, George Floyd, Elijah McClain, Kelly Thomas, Trayvon Martin, and anyone else who has been murdered at the hands of the militarized state.”

Cassetta are:

Connor Eaton (The Keeper)

Kevin Fifield (Pressure Cracks)

Marc Motley (The Arson Choir)

Bob Bradley (Fake Figures/Scars Of Tomorrow)

Alex Lopez (ex-Suicide Silence)