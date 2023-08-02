Iron Altar Premiere New Single & Music Video "Mortality" From Upcoming New Album "Promethean"

Scotland-based sludgy death metal band Iron Altar premiere a new single and music video by the name of “Mortality”, taken from their upcoming new album "Promethean", which will be out in stores on September 29th via Trepanation Recordings.

Check out now "Mortality" streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below.

Promethean was produced, mixed, and engineered by Lewis Johns (The Ranch Production House), and mastered by Grant Berry (Fader Mastering). The cover artwork was created by Kelvin Doran (Serpent Tusk Studio).