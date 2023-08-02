Final Gasp Premiere New Single & Music Video "Climax Infinity" From Upcoming Debut Album "Mourning Moon"

Gothic deathrock outfit Final Gasp premiere their second single "Climax Infinity" from their forthcoming debut album "Mourning Moon." The record is set to be released on September 22nd via Relapse Records. The accompanying music video for the track was filmed by Caleb Gowett and Chris Gill during the band's performance at the Middle East in Cambridge, MA earlier this year.

Check out now "Climax Infinity" streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below.





Vocalist and guitarist Jake Murphy shared his thoughts on the single:

“It comes in strong and with the full intention to make you feel it in your chest. Lyrically it’s all about dealing with the things you can’t control, whether good or bad. We’re all put in situations where we know what the outcome will be but you’re hoping for something else.”