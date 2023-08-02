Gridlink Premiere New Single "Silk Ash Cascade" From Upcoming New Album "Coronet Juniper"

After a long nine-year wait, Gridlink are making a return with their highly anticipated comeback album "Coronet Juniper," set to be released on September 15. Today they premiere the album's opening track, "Silk Ash Cascade," which breaks away from the usual grind madness to deliver neck-breaking grooves and epic harmonies.



Gridlink consists of guitarist Takafumi Matsubara (Formless Master, Takafumi Matsubara), vocalist Jon Chang (No One Knows What the Dead Think, ex-Discordance Axis), drummer Bryan Fajardo (Cognizant, Noisear), and bassist Mauro Cordoba (Maruta).