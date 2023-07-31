Destroy The Titan Premiere New Lyric Video For “Ripples of a Past Forgotten” From Upcoming New Album "Of Misery And Monsters"
South Carolina/New York-based groove metal/metalcore outfit Destroy The Titan premiere a new lyric video for their latest single “Ripples of a Past Forgotten”, taken from their upcoming new album "Of Misery And Monsters", which will be out in stores later this year.
Check out "Ripples of a Past Forgotten" streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below.
