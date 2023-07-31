Human Prey Premiere New Single “Tombs of the Blind Dead” From Upcoming New Album

Leipzig, Germany-based death metal quintet Human Prey premiere a new single titled “Tombs of the Blind Dead”, taken from their upcoming new album of the same name, which will be released on October 31, 2023 via Rising Nemesis Records.

Check out "Tombs of the Blind Dead" streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below.



