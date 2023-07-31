Beyond Deviation Premiere New Single & Music Video “Oni”

Gatineau, Quebec-based deathcore quintet Beyond Deviation premiere a new single and music video by the name of “Oni”, streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below.

Line-up:

Guillaume Villeneuve - Vocals

Kris Chayer - Guitars

Dereck Auraujo - Guitars

Noah Nikolas Laidlaw - Bass

Emmanuel Jean - Drums