"some music was meant to stay underground..."

70000 Tons of Metal - The World's Biggest Heavy Metal Cruise

Interloper Premiere New Single & Guitar Playthrough Video “Sanctum”

posted Jul 29, 2023 at 3:33 AM by LugalKiEn.  (0 Comments)

Progressive metal trio Interloper are back with a mesmerizing 6-minute single and accompanying guitar playthrough video titled "Sanctum", both streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below.

Vocalist/guitarist Andrew Virrueta expressed his thoughts on this latest masterpiece, shedding light on the inspiration and significance behind the track:

“We present to you our newest song, ‘Sanctum‘! We’re extremely excited about having this song finally out. It is a step in a heavier direction, as well as a more progressive direction. We hope you love it! Thanks so much for sticking around with our ever-evolving music. We are always trying to push the boundaries with what is conventional, and we feel this song really showcases the full spectrum of what we are capable of.”

What's Next?

Please share this article if you found it interesting.

0 Comments on "Interloper Premiere New Single “Sanctum”"

Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)

Before you comment, please note:

Get your own Avatar

Get an avatar, dude!

1. Sign up for an account here.
2. Register on Gravatar.com with the same email & upload an avatar.
3. Wait 24-48 hours for your avatar to appear on Metalunderground.com.

  • These comments are moderated.
  • Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
    • Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
    • This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
    • Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
  • HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.
Post Your Comment

 

 