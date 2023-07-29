Interloper Premiere New Single & Guitar Playthrough Video “Sanctum”
Progressive metal trio Interloper are back with a mesmerizing 6-minute single and accompanying guitar playthrough video titled "Sanctum", both streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below.
Vocalist/guitarist Andrew Virrueta expressed his thoughts on this latest masterpiece, shedding light on the inspiration and significance behind the track:
“We present to you our newest song, ‘Sanctum‘! We’re extremely excited about having this song finally out. It is a step in a heavier direction, as well as a more progressive direction. We hope you love it! Thanks so much for sticking around with our ever-evolving music. We are always trying to push the boundaries with what is conventional, and we feel this song really showcases the full spectrum of what we are capable of.”
