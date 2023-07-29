Wayfarer Premiere New Single & Music Video “False Constellation” From Upcoming New Album "American Gothic"
Wayfarer's highly anticipated album "American Gothic" is set for release on October 27th, courtesy of Profound Lore/Century Media. Today they premiere a new single and music video by the name of “False Constellation”, streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below.
Guitarist/vocalist Shane McCarthy expressed his thoughts on the record, providing valuable insights into the creative process and themes behind the album:
“This album is an exploration of the American idea, and the darkness that surrounds it. It was built from the ground up to encapsulate the feeling of this place and its bitter history in every way, fully integrating traditional musical stylings into its darker and more extreme sound, and serves as a definitive statement on Western American Metal.
We were able to fully realize this in working with producer Arthur Rizk to bring the album to life, and it’s in its own territory now. This is the Wayfarer sound, and this is ‘American Gothic‘. We look forward to sharing it with the world.”
“American Gothic” track-list:
01 – “The Thousand Tombs Of Western Promise”
02 – “The Cattle Thief”
03 – “Reaper On The Oilfields”
04 – “To Enter My House Justified”
05 – “A High Plains Eulogy”
06 – “1934”
07 – “Black Plumes Over God’s Country”
08 – “False Constellation”
You can catch the band on the road briefly this fall at the following trio of shows with Baroness & Empire State Bastard:
11/09 Salt Lake City, UT – The Depot
11/11 Denver, CO – Summit
11/12 Omaha, NE – The Waiting Room Lounge
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Upon A Burning Body Premiere New Music Video
- Next Article:
Interloper Premiere New Single “Sanctum”
0 Comments on "Wayfarer Premiere New Single & Music Video"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.