Wayfarer Premiere New Single & Music Video “False Constellation” From Upcoming New Album "American Gothic"

Wayfarer's highly anticipated album "American Gothic" is set for release on October 27th, courtesy of Profound Lore/Century Media. Today they premiere a new single and music video by the name of “False Constellation”, streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below.



Guitarist/vocalist Shane McCarthy expressed his thoughts on the record, providing valuable insights into the creative process and themes behind the album:

“This album is an exploration of the American idea, and the darkness that surrounds it. It was built from the ground up to encapsulate the feeling of this place and its bitter history in every way, fully integrating traditional musical stylings into its darker and more extreme sound, and serves as a definitive statement on Western American Metal.

We were able to fully realize this in working with producer Arthur Rizk to bring the album to life, and it’s in its own territory now. This is the Wayfarer sound, and this is ‘American Gothic‘. We look forward to sharing it with the world.”

“American Gothic” track-list:

01 – “The Thousand Tombs Of Western Promise”

02 – “The Cattle Thief”

03 – “Reaper On The Oilfields”

04 – “To Enter My House Justified”

05 – “A High Plains Eulogy”

06 – “1934”

07 – “Black Plumes Over God’s Country”

08 – “False Constellation”

You can catch the band on the road briefly this fall at the following trio of shows with Baroness & Empire State Bastard:

11/09 Salt Lake City, UT – The Depot

11/11 Denver, CO – Summit

11/12 Omaha, NE – The Waiting Room Lounge